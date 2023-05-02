Rob Lowe, Aidy Bryant and More Stand in Solidarity with the Writers' Guild Strike

The stars came out in support of thousands of Writers Guild of America union members who went on strike May 2 after six weeks of negotiations for a new film and scripted TV contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers came to a stalemate.

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 06:21 PM
Rob Lowe shows up on day one of the writers strike to support his son John Owen Lowe
Photo: Giles Harrison /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com
01 of 07

Rob Lowe and son John Owen

Rob Lowe shows up on day one of the writers strike to support his son John Owen Lowe
Giles Harrison /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com
02 of 07

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe shows up on day one of the writers strike to support his son John Owen Lowe
Giles Harrison /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com
03 of 07

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe shows up on day one of the writers strike to support his son John Owen Lowe
Giles Harrison /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com
04 of 07

Clark Gregg

Clark Gregg at the Writers Guild of America Strike Against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in New York Writers Guild of America Strike Against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, New York, USA - 02 May 2023
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
05 of 07

Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant at the Writers Guild of America Strike Against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in New York Writers Guild of America Strike Against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, New York, USA - 02 May 2023
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
06 of 07

Tony Kushner

Tony Kushner Writers Guild of America Strike Against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, New York, USA - 02 May 2023
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
07 of 07

Wanda Sykes

Related Articles
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Hosting Debut Canceled as Sketch Show Shuts Down amid Writers' Strike
This November 20, 2007 photo shows demonstrators holding signs during the 20072008 Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. - Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike May 2, 2023, their union said, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
Everything to Know About the Hollywood Writers Guild Strike as Late Night Shows Begin to Shut Down
Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 9
'House of the Dragon' Will Continue Production on Season 2 Despite Writers' Strike
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: TV personality Bam Margera (L) and Nicole Boyd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Last Stand' held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Bam Margera Says He Was Never Married to Estranged Wife and Fires Back at Claims About Their Son
Elle Fanning and Charlotte Casiraghi at the Met Gala on May 1st 2023.
Princess Grace's Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Attends Met Gala as Elle Fanning Wears Royal's Necklace
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin on His Recovery From Cardiac Arrest: 'Physically, I'm Getting Stronger' (Exclusive)
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Bill Nighy, Anna Wintour 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Actor's Rep: They're 'Great Friends' (Exclusive)
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear the Same Dress — in Opposite Colors! — to 2023 Met Gala
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kristen Stewart Goes All-Natural at Met Gala 2023 with Chopped Hair and Minimal Makeup on Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Blackpink's Jennie Raves About Attending First Met Gala Wearing '90s Chanel Mini Dress: 'I'm So Lucky'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Hits Met Gala 2023 in Beaded Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress and Voluminous Disco Curls
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld
Lil Nas X Sparkles in Head-to-Toe Silver Crystals — and Thong! — to Honor Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette
Emily Blunt attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Blunt Responds to 'Devil Wears Prada' Joke at Met Gala 2023: 'Tried to Put on My Skinny Pants'