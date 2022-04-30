"If something isn't working, we both know without even talking to each other," Rob Lowe tells PEOPLE of working with his younger brother, director Chad Lowe

Rob Lowe Says He and Brother Chad Are 'Telepathic' While Working on 9-1-1: Lone Star: 'We Have ESP'

Rob Lowe and his brother Chad are always in tune with one another.

While attending the Taste for a Cure event in Los Angeles on Friday evening, the Parks and Recreation actor, 58, opened up to PEOPLE about working alongside his younger brother, 54, on the FOX series 9-1-1: Lonestar.

When asked whether there is ever any conflict where their brotherly dynamic comes through under Chad's direction, Rob told PEOPLE exclusively, "We have ESP" — referring to extrasensory perception, or what many describe as being a sixth sense of sorts.

"So he knows before I say something, and I know [before] he says something," Rob continued. "And if something isn't working, we both know without even talking to each other."

"We're just telepathic in ways where if it were another director, it would be a whole prolonged conversation that they might not even understand," he added.

Rob and Chad are also brothers to sibling Justin Lowe, as well as half-brothers to Micah Dyer.

Continuing to chat with PEOPLE, Rob said that he and his youngest child John Owen also have a working relationship, given that his son works behind the scenes on 9-1-1: Lonestar as a writer (Rob and his wife Sheryl Berkoff also share son Matthew Edward).

"Anyone who gets that kind of privilege [to work alongside family] knows it's hard to put into words how proud you are, the satisfaction," he explained. "Also, you get to learn about your family member in a totally different way because you're not family when you're at work, right? You're partners."

"So [it's] just another added beautiful dynamic and I love being able to do it," Rob shared.

Still, the former teen idol did have some worries when his son decided to pursue acting instead of other endeavors while in school.

"I had just paid a fortune for him to go to Stanford to study to be a microbiologist. So I was like, 'Wait a minute, you could have been a struggling actor, without the education. What the hell?'" he said, of John, 27, with whom he is currently working on a series that is in pre-production with Netflix.

"But he's super smart, [a] super good writer, and I'm really excited about the show and working with him," Rob added.

During the Friday night event, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Rob was joined by a group of other famous faces, including Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Supporting the event, Rob said, was important for him given his familial ties to cancer. "Anytime I can be a part of raising awareness or money for people affected with cancer, I do it in honor of my grandma, my great-grandma and my mother, all of whom had breast cancer," he told PEOPLE.

"I've been through the triumphs and the tragedies of it, [and] I've seen how much of a difference new treatments can make," the actor continued.