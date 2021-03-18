Although Rob Kardashian has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, a source tells PEOPLE that he "is doing well"

Rob Kardashian Is ‘Working on His Health’ as He Turns 34: He ‘Seems Happy,’ Says Source

As Rob Kardashian rings in another year of life, he's celebrating with those he loves the most.

To celebrate Rob turning 34 on Wednesday, his famous "family is throwing him a birthday party at Kris [Jenner's] house," a source tells PEOPLE.

"It's only the family," says the source, who adds that Rob's 2-year-old daughter "Dream is there too."

Although Rob has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, the source says that he "is doing well" and continues to spend time with his loved ones, who posted loving birthday tributes for Rob on social media.

"He comes along for all the family vacations, but still prefer to stay out of the spotlight. He is working on his health and seems happy," adds the source.

Also on Wednesday, Rob's big sister Kim Kardashian posted a photo from several months ago featuring herself and her younger brother "dancing the night away."

"Happy Birthday Robbie! 🍀" she captioned the photo. "We've made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I'll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL."

"The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much!" she continued. "I love you more than anything and am always here for you! 🍀 I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU."

Throughout the past year, Rob — who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes — has been focused on becoming the best version of himself, including working out and eating better.

"For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked," a source told PEOPLE in June about the father of one.