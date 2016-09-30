This week saw Rob Kardashian once again acting out on social media as his relationship with fiancée Blac Chyna endured more ups and downs. Now a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian’s emotional volatility stems from insecurities about his appearance.

“For years, Rob has struggled mentally,” says the source of the The Rob & Chyna star, 29, who has dealt with self-imposed seclusion and dramatic weight gain in the last two years.

Though Kardashian’s relationship with Chyna, including her cooking, helped the reality star gradually return to the spotlight, he has since gain back 20 lbs. of the 30 lbs. he’d lost during their whirlwind romance and road to parenthood.

“It’s not like he let himself gain weight because he doesn’t care,” says the source. “He is extremely bothered by his weight gain. He just hasn’t been able to mentally motivate himself to do something about it. It’s like an evil circle – the more he gains weight, the worse he feels mentally.”

The insider continues, “Rob is a great guy. His struggles are very sad. It seems they could be fixed with help.”

Just as his family feared, Kardashian is “back to his old ways of being a couch potato,” says the source. “He is not working out and seems unhappy. Everyone keeps telling him that he needs to be healthy for the baby.”

Speaking of his ongoing path toward self-improvement, Kardashian told PEOPLE last month: “There were definitely dark days for me, and I’m still not fully happy looking at myself in the mirror. But I’m working towards that.”