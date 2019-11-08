Rob Kardashian 'Wants to Be Out and About' After Getting Healthier, Source Says

Rob Kardashian doesn’t want to hide anymore.

After largely retreating from the public eye in recent years, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been seen more on social media and around town — and a source tells PEOPLE a renewed dedication to health and fitness is to thank for his newfound confidence.

“Lately, he has been trying to work out more and be healthier,” says the source. “Right away, it makes him feel better about himself. He wants to be out and about.”

Kardashian, 32, showed off his slimmed-down figure while celebrating Halloween with his family. For the Oct. 31 holiday, Kardashian and daughter Dream adorably matched as Papa Troll and Poppy Troll from the DreamWorks’ film, complete with pink wigs. And despite his reclusive lifestyle over the past few years, he was photographed outside of a club after sister Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween/birthday bash.

“He enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends,” the source says. “Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself. Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle.”

But the source notes that it took a while for Kardashian to get to where he is now. (In 2016, Kardashian told PEOPLE he retreated from the KUWTK cameras because, “I gained a bunch of weight and was super uncomfortable in my skin. The whole weight thing really affected me.”)

“Rob has been having ups and downs for years. It’s been a sad situation, mostly because he disconnects from the world because he doesn’t feel well mentally,” the source says. “His weight gain has long been a struggle. It makes him miserable. A few years ago, he got to the point where he had gained too much weight for it to easily come off. It takes a lot of work and effort to get all that weight off. And it’s been a huge, mental challenge for him.”

In June, Kardashian announced that he was starting a new fitness regime on Twitter. He shared a photo from inside the gym, surrounded by ropes, a weight bench and multiple resistance machines. A basketball hoop could even be seen outside the facility’s open sliding glass doors.

“Day 1 all good,” he wrote, adding strong-arm, pregnant woman and Vulcan salute emojis.