On Monday evening, the Rob & Chyna star’s Twitter account tweeted his youngest sister’s personal cell phone number – twice.

“Kylie’s # … I ain’t hacked either this is rob dog lol,” Kardashian’s account tweeted along with the phone number and 16 crying-laughing emojis. His account then followed the first tweet with a second post that solely listed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet’s phone number.

Although the number is now out of service, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the cell phone number does indeed belong to 19-year-old Jenner.

Shortly after Kardashian’s account published the number, a third tweet posted that might give clues as to why the digits were leaked.

“Didn’t invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me ‼? You all must have lost your damn minds,” a third tweet from the father-to-be’s account states.

The Rob & Chyna star, who is expecting his first child, a daughter, with fiancée Blac Chyna this fall, has publicly reacted on social media in the past. In July, the E! personality purged his Instagram account of all traces of his relationship with the model and entrepreneur.