Rob Kardashian Gets Flirty on Twitter with Dominican Singer Natti Natasha: 'Oh Hi'

The reality star tried to shoot his shot on social media — and it might have worked
Rob Kardashian has his eyes on someone new.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, recently steamed up the social media platform with a flirty tweet at Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha after she shared a sexy snap on Monday.
In the photo, the “Sin Pijama” singer, 32, posed for a mirror selfie in her bathroom, topless — seemingly just out of the shower with her wet, cascading hair covering all the right places.
Kardashian liked and retweeted the photo later that evening, adding a coy, “Oh hi,” to his response.
His boldness didn’t go unnoticed. On Tuesday, Natasha responded by retweeting one of Kardashian’s recent tweets that featured an adorable video of his 2-year-old daughter Dream saying “Night, night Daddy. I love you! Sweet dreams…I’ll play with you tomorrow,” and blowing kisses to him.
“Princess 🤤👸🏻 God Bless Her,” Natasha, who just released her debut album Illuminati in February, added to the post.
The proud dad previously retweeted a different one of Natasha’s tweets, adding heart-eyes emojis.
Kardashian previously dated model Blac Chyna, with whom he shares and co-parents Dream.
Chyna recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the exes get along just fine when it comes to matters concerning their toddler.
“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told ET. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”