Rob Kardashian Gets Flirty on Twitter with Dominican Singer Natti Natasha: 'Oh Hi'

Rob Kardashian has his eyes on someone new.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, recently steamed up the social media platform with a flirty tweet at Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha after she shared a sexy snap on Monday.

In the photo, the “Sin Pijama” singer, 32, posed for a mirror selfie in her bathroom, topless — seemingly just out of the shower with her wet, cascading hair covering all the right places.

Kardashian liked and retweeted the photo later that evening, adding a coy, “Oh hi,” to his response.

Princess 🤤👸🏻 God Bless Her🌹 https://t.co/aXkuV3gv9j — NATTI NATASHA (@NattiNatasha) June 4, 2019

His boldness didn’t go unnoticed. On Tuesday, Natasha responded by retweeting one of Kardashian’s recent tweets that featured an adorable video of his 2-year-old daughter Dream saying “Night, night Daddy. I love you! Sweet dreams…I’ll play with you tomorrow,” and blowing kisses to him.

“Princess 🤤👸🏻 God Bless Her,” Natasha, who just released her debut album Illuminati in February, added to the post.

The proud dad previously retweeted a different one of Natasha’s tweets, adding heart-eyes emojis.

