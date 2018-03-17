Rob Kardashian Turns 31: Inside His Secluded Life and Focus on Fatherhood

The father of one remains almost entirely out of the spotlight

As Rob Kardashian rings in his 31st birthday, he remains the most reclusive member of his famous family.

The star has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years — and an infamously toxic relationship with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. But while the dust with Chyna, 29, appears to have settled somewhat these days, the father of one has stayed almost entirely out of the spotlight. Here’s a look inside his secluded life of late.

Moving past Blac Chyna drama

Kardashian proposed to Chyna in April 2016. A month later, the two announced that they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed daughter Dream in November. By February 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that two had called off their engagement — and things only went downhill from there.

Though Kardashian was largely absent from the most recent season, the drama was addressed by his family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“It just sucks,” said sister Khloé Kardashian, 33, on a January episode. “Love makes you do f—ed up things. I know this is super hard for Rob because he was so in love with that girl, and this is definitely not the way that he thought his relationship was going to end.”

“Rob, when he loves, he loves hard,” she added. “He would kind of do anything for her. He knows it was wrong. Now that the custody is settled, he can start fresh and move on from this. Rob is definitely an awesome dad to Dream, and I hope he just takes these life experiences and becomes better and better as he gets older.”

“I’ll just be happy when this is behind him,” said Kris, 62. “I think he’s learned a lot of lessons from this.”

All about Dream

Indeed, Kardashian’s main focus is his 16-month-old daughter, and he regularly posts photos and videos of her on social media.

“He only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her,” a source told PEOPLE in December. “He isn’t dating. He keeps himself isolated and mostly socializes with his family.”

Spending time with family and friends

Working on himself

Kardashian’s health has been an ongoing challenge. In October, a source told PEOPLE that while he was “working with a nutritionist to make healthier choices,” it wasn’t easy.

It remains “very difficult for Rob to get motivated, especially when it comes to his diet,” said the source at the time, adding that Kardashian “is very much addicted to junk food.”

“Rob needs someone to be held accountable to,” the source added. “Someone that he sees on a regular basis and that won’t accept bad food decisions. His family is hoping he will finally change.”

In December, a source told PEOPLE he was “still struggling with his health” — and last month, he touched on his issues in a heartbreaking tweet in response to a fan who said they missed him “so much.”

“Me too,” he replied, along with a blue heart emoji.

On a recent episode of her show Revenge Body, Khloé opened up about her brother’s battle with weight gain.

“You feel trapped in your own body — and I feel that way for my brother, who has gained a lot of weight,” she admitted. “It’s debilitating.”

At the end of the day, she just wants to see him turn over a new leaf.