Rob Kardashian Shares Goofy Throwback Picture with Khloé Ahead of Her Birthday: 'Mood All Week'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will turn 35 this week

By Matt McNulty
June 25, 2019 10:58 AM

Rob Kardashian is celebrating his sister’s big day a little early.

On Monday, he tweeted an adorably goofy throwback picture of him alongside his big sister Khloé Kardashian ahead of her birthday this week.

Khloé, who will turn 35 on Thursday, retweeted the photo, which features a young Rob sporting an early 90s mullet hairdo and Khloé rolling her eyes back into her head as she leans into him.

“Almost @khloekardashian bday!! This MOOD ALL WEEK,” he tweeted.

“Bobby!!!!!!” she responded. “It’s our birthday.”

While Khloé has been busy taking care of her 14-month-old daughter, True, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoyed a mom’s night out over the weekend to attend the opening of the night club novelle at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut with friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq.

And amidst the news of her ex Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, which is currently unfolding on KUWTK, Khloé appears to be in good spirits ahead of her birthday.

“I’ve never been someone who likes to celebrate my birthday,” she recently told E! News. “It’s fine, it’s just not a huge thing for me, but I’m just going to have a little get-together at the house. It’ll be great, chill vibes.”

“I mean, my family is a lot of people alone, so it would be, I would say, 30 to 40, half [of which] are my family,” she added. “Music, good food. To me, that’s the best celebration ever.”

