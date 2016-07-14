Rob & Chyna is set to premiere later this year on E!

The Look of Love! Rob Kardashian Teases First Sneak Peek at New Reality Show with Fiancée Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s romance is ready to hit the small screen.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 29, took to Instagram to share the first sneak peek at his new reality show with his fiancée, posting a sweet picture of the two looking adoringly at each other while filming interviews in front of a green screen.

The happy couple, who have been engaged since April and are expecting a child together, have been busy filming Rob & Chyna in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the two were spotted visiting Washington D.C. and took a tour of Chyna’s old high school with a camera crew in tow.

The E! series will consist of six hour-long episodes, followed by a special celebrating the birth of their child – though Chyna, 28, recently hinted their nuptials might be televised, too.