Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance on Christmas Morning with Daughter Dream and His Sisters

It’s a Kardashian Christmas!

After hosting their annual Christmas Eve bash Monday night, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Rob Kardashian, came together once more on Christmas morning.

Khloé Kardashian shared a number of moments from the holiday on her Instagram Stories Tuesday. In the first clip, Khloé, 34, along with Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who was holding daughter Chicago, can be seen walking into the family room to see the Christmas tree packed with perfectly wrapped presents. Momager Kris Jenner also documented the holiday morning on her cell phone.

Also joining the family were Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 6, and son Mason, 9, who were admiring all of the presents.

Kris Jenner Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Then, Khloé’s camera panned on Rob’s 2-year-old daughter Dream, who could been seen held in her dad’s arms. “Merry Christmas Dreamy Dream,” Khloé sweetly said in the clip.

Kim and Kanye’s daughter North, 5, who was also seen walking around the house, cuddled for a photo with her cousin, wearing matching pajamas.

In addition to the gifts under the tree, it appears each child was given their own section of presents in the house.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Dream Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In one shot, Khloé’s daughter True can be seen sitting on top of a bedazzled pink baby Bentley while Kourtney’s son Reign looked elated to open a number of Batman action figures.

Dream was also pictured playing with her brand new Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store, which came with a tiny cash register.

Of course, the kids weren’t the only ones to be showered with presents. Khloé shared a photo of mom Kris, 63, holding up Goyard suitcase with the words “Rich As F—” written across it.

North West and True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney, 39, also shared a shot of her momager holding the suitcase as well as a present from Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Little Kourt Love, Tristan,” read the unopened gift, which was wrapped in silver paper.

Kourtney then shared a boomerang of Khloé showing off a pair of red plaid over the knee boots, which matched the green flannel pajamas that the entire family donned for the festive occasion.