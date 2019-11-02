Rob Kardashian is back in action!

After largely retreating from the public eye in recent years, Rob, 32, shared a rare Instagram photo of himself standing alongside mother Kris Jenner on Friday.

In the Halloween snap, a grinning Rob — who is noticeably slimmer — sported a Trolls costume, which he paired with black sneakers. “Halloween 2019 🎃 @halfwaydead 💀🖤 @krisjenner,” the father of one wrote beside the photo.

For the Oct. 31 holiday, Rob and daughter Dream adorably matched as Papa Troll and Poppy Troll from the DreamWorks’ film, complete with pink wigs.

After sharing the photo of himself and Jenner, Rob posted a sweet shot of his 2½-year-old daughter, who wore a fluorescent pink wig as she stared into the camera with her hands folded.

“Poppy Troll dressed up with Papa Troll for #Halloween 💕 #Dream,” he captioned the photo.

Image zoom Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner Rob Kardashian/Instagram

As for the family matriarch, she went with an over-the-top Coco-themed costume, including a mariachi suit and skeleton face makeup.

“Thank you for the amazing glam @etienneortega @jorgeserranohair @artist_monica … I loved dressing up for my grandkids!! #coco #memories #love,” she captioned a photo of herself shared to Instagram.

Rob also made his way into sister Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram on Friday, where he snuggled up to her and Kendall Jenner after her birthday festivities on Thursday.

“5am birthday adventures with my two fav people🥳” Kylie, 22, captioned the photo.

The new photos come one day after Rob was spotted outside of Delilah in Los Angeles after celebrating Kendall’s 24th birthday at the Blind Dragon.

A source tells PEOPLE that after Kendall’s star-studded Halloween/birthday bash, a group of attendees headed to Delilah for a late-night dinner.

In video obtained by TMZ, Rob was seen briefly greeting Kylie’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou in what appears to be a parking lot.

Image zoom Rob Kardashian and Stassi Karanikolaou BACKGRID

Rob, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the public eye.

In June, he revealed on Twitter that he was back in the gym, though he hasn’t documented his fitness journey beyond the tweet at the time.

He most recently surfaced in the background of a video captured at his sister Kim Kardashian West‘s low-key birthday celebration last month.

In the video, posted by Kim, 39, on her Instagram Stories, a man resembling Rob, wearing in a black shirt and shorts, could be seen walking through her house. Though Rob’s face wasn’t shown, his figure did look leaner.

Towing behind him were Kim’s daughter Chicago, 21 months, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope, 7.

“I love my family,” Kim captured the video.