Rob Kardashian Shares Shirtless Photo After Sister Khloé Says He's 'Filming More' KUWTK
A source recently told PEOPLE that Rob Kardashian is "ready to be back in the spotlight"
Rob Kardashian has a new look on his Instagram page.
The Halfway Dead clothing designer, 33, changed his profile photo on the social media platform on Thursday, swapping his old avatar with a shirtless shot at the beach.
In the picture, Kardashian can be seen soaking up the sun while chowing down on some food in what appears to be Malibu, California. The Arthur George founder wears a black beanie as he shows off his arm tattoos for the camera.
RELATED: Inside Rob Kardashian’s Transformation: ‘He Takes Care of Himself and Works Out,’ Says Source
The new change comes after sister Khloé Kardashian told PEOPLE that Rob has been "filming more" of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after stepping away from the reality show.
"Rob is truly my best friend," she said. "I love, love, love, him. He's always around. People think we don't see him, but just because the public doesn't see him, doesn't mean we don't see him."
"We never push him, everything is his free will," she continued. "We always take photos — we have so many memories, but nothing public, so I was really happy because on my birthday, he said, 'Oh, you can post that. I'm fine, I feel good.' It made us feel so good that he was comfortable. And the reaction from the public was so positive that it gave him a boost of confidence."
"So now he is filming more," she added. "We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."
Over the years, Rob has struggled with weight gain and depression, retreating almost entirely from the spotlight. But he's been popping up in more and more recent photos with his famous family, with a source recently telling PEOPLE that the star is "doing so well."
"Khloé is his biggest supporter. She always encourages him to work on himself so he can find more happiness," the insider said.
RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Smiles with His Sisters at Khloé's 'Family Only' 36th Birthday Party
"She couldn't be more excited that he is comfortable and confident enough to film the show again," the source continued. "She thinks filming will make Rob stick with his healthier routine. And Rob seems very excited, too. He's ready to be back in the spotlight and he actually seems to look forward to being on the show again."