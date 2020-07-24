Rob Kardashian Shares Shirtless Photo After Sister Khloé Says He's 'Filming More' KUWTK

A source recently told PEOPLE that Rob Kardashian is "ready to be back in the spotlight"

Rob Kardashian has a new look on his Instagram page.

The Halfway Dead clothing designer, 33, changed his profile photo on the social media platform on Thursday, swapping his old avatar with a shirtless shot at the beach.

In the picture, Kardashian can be seen soaking up the sun while chowing down on some food in what appears to be Malibu, California. The Arthur George founder wears a black beanie as he shows off his arm tattoos for the camera.

"Rob is truly my best friend," she said. "I love, love, love, him. He's always around. People think we don't see him, but just because the public doesn't see him, doesn't mean we don't see him."

"We never push him, everything is his free will," she continued. "We always take photos — we have so many memories, but nothing public, so I was really happy because on my birthday, he said, 'Oh, you can post that. I'm fine, I feel good.' It made us feel so good that he was comfortable. And the reaction from the public was so positive that it gave him a boost of confidence."

"So now he is filming more," she added. "We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."

"Khloé is his biggest supporter. She always encourages him to work on himself so he can find more happiness," the insider said.

