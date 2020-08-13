Rob Kardashian is set to appear more often on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when it returns in the fall

Rob Kardashian Shares Photos from 'Most Beautiful Trip of My Life' to Celebrate Kylie Jenner's Birthday

Kylie Jenner's birthday week continues — now, with a celebratory post from older brother Rob Kardashian.

Sharing a series of photos from a recent family trip that appeared to be in honor of Kylie's 23rd birthday on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You💙💙 WOO!!" Rob, 33, wrote in the caption for the shots.

One photo included Rob hanging out in a pool with Tristan Thompson — who shares Rob's niece True, 2, with Khloé Kardashian — while others snaps included views of the ocean and fireworks.

"love u," Kylie commented on the post, to which Rob responded, "@kyliejenner love to love you."

Last month, Khloé told PEOPLE that Rob will be appearing more often on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when the reality show returns in the fall.

"Rob is going to be on the show more," Khloé, 36, said, adding, "We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."

A source told PEOPLE shortly after Khloé's comments that Rob "seems very excited" to "be back in the spotlight."

"Rob is doing so well," the source said. "Khloé is his biggest supporter. She always encourages him to work on himself so he can find more happiness."

"She couldn't be more excited that he is comfortable and confident enough to film the show again," the source continues. "She thinks filming will make Rob stick with his healthier routine. And Rob seems very excited, too. He's ready to be back in the spotlight and he actually seems to look forward to being on the show again."

Image zoom Rob Kardashian Rob Kardashian Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rob has been intentional in his focus on wellness recently.

"Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better," the source said about the father of one, who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years.