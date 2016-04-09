Rob Kardashian Shares Funny Crying Snapchat from Sister Kim Kardashian West: 'Sister Love'

North West may not be a fan of Snapchat’s “scary” face-altering filters, but that hasn’t stopped her famous mom from playing around with the app’s most entertaining feature.

Rob Kardashian shared several Snapchat videos from sister Kim Kardashian West on his Instagram account on Friday night. Each of the videos features Kim sporting a funny filter and talking to her younger brother.

“In honor of Rob’s big day,” Kim, 35, says in one video, sporting a baseball-themed filter that gives her a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and “Opening Day” face paint.

“Sister love,” Rob, 29, captioned the post.

In another silly video, Kim mocks her own infamous crying face, using a tearful filter and pretending to struggle to compose herself before saying, “Rob, we need to talk!” and letting loose a flood of tears.

“Had to post this snap my sis sent me. LOL she’s got jokes! #KimsCryFace,” Rob captioned the video.

For a Snapchat video of his own, also posted Friday, Rob decided to forgo the app’s fun filters while sharing clips from his night with new fiancée Blac Chyna.

In the video, Blac Chyna shows off her expert twerking skills while Rob throws bundles of money on her backside.

As if little sister Kylie Jenner‘s own Snapchats haven’t yet done so, these videos will certainly cement the Kardashian-Jenners’ status as the collective champs of Snapchat.