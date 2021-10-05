Rob Kardashian Seen in Rare Photo as He Enjoys a Night Out with the Family

The Kardashian clan united for dinner on Monday, and Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance!

The pair joined Kim as well as sister Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink 182 drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Kim, 40, jokingly captioned the photo with, "Dinner with my fave couples," to which Barker responded "🖤"

In recent years Rob, 34, has taken a step back from the spotlight.

But Khloé, 37, said during part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion earlier this year that her younger brother is doing well.

Host Andy Cohen noted that Rob was more present during the last few seasons, and Khloé explained that he simply needed time to work on himself before returning to the show.

"I think he just needed a break," she explained. "I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."