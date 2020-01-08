Rob Kardashian Seeks Primary Custody of Dream, Claims Blac Chyna 'Spends $600 on Alcohol' Daily: Report

Rob Kardashian has reportedly filed for primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter Dream, claiming in a sealed court filing that his ex Blac Chyna is “out of control.”

Rob, 32, allegedly claims in the court filing obtained by TMZ that Chyna, née Angela Renée White, is constantly hosting parties at her home while Dream is present. TMZ also reports he alleges that Chyna “snorts cocaine,” is always drunk and that she even spends “$600 on alcohol” daily.

PEOPLE had not independently reviewed the alleged court filings and representatives for Rob and Chyna dod not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the outlet, Rob accuses Chyna of being violent, citing one occasion where Chyna, 31, allegedly threw “sharp objects” at her hairdresser.

Rob also claims that Chyna’s alleged partying ways have affected Dream’s behavior as the child now allegedly uses foul language and is violent with other children, the website reports. Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian also reportedly made a statement in the filing, claiming that Dream has been “decidedly more aggressive” lately and says she doesn’t want to go home to Chyna, TMZ reported.

Rob is seeking to have Chyna’s parenting time reduced to just weekends with a nanny present, according to the filing obtained by TMZ.

Rob’s filing comes a few months after Chyna revealed that she and the reality star were on good terms and were working together to coparent Dream.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and coparenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

Rob tweeted in February 2019 that the dust had settled, and the two were on good terms.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he wrote.

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

In July 2017, Chyna accused the reality star of violating California’s revenge porn laws by posting graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna also claimed in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times.

At the time, a judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against him, and that lawsuit has not yet been settled. Meanwhile, Rob previously denied the allegations of verbal and physical abuse made by Chyna and claimed that Chyna “did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct” by him in court documents.

However, in June, tension began brewing between the exes after Chyna called out Kardashian from preventing Dream from appearing on her show The Real Blac Chyna.

Chyna shared a lengthy statement on social media after TMZ reported that Rob and his lawyer Marty Singer told her in a letter that Dream could not appear on The Real Blac Chyna without Ron’s consent.

“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’ Dream Kardashian appearing on my show ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’” wrote Chyna, who also shares 6-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga.

“Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show,” she continued, adding that she “would never allow” Dream to be “subjected to long hours on the set.”