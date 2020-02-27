Rob Kardashian's Request to Strip Blac Chyna of Primary Custody of Dream Gets Denied

Rob Kardashian‘s request to have his ex Blac Chyna stripped of primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter Dream has been denied.

A judge in Los Angeles has rejected Kardashian’s ex parte emergency motion, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Kardashian, 32, reportedly filed for primary custody of Dream in January, claiming in a sealed court filing that Chyna (née Angela Renée White) is “out of control.”

Now, the outlet reports that the judge denied the motion, meaning that the court did not find an emergency issue with Chyna, 31, and the situation.

Although Kardashian’s motion was denied, the court will still allow him to argue for the change in custody — just without an immediate decision from the court.

RELATED: A Definitive Timeline of Rob and Blac Chyna’s Romance

In the new documents, Chyna reportedly states that she “was shocked to learn that Defendant Rob Kardashian moved ex parte on January 3, 2020, for an emergency order to permanently change the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a ‘monitor;’ present, rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream.”

Kardashian’s rep had no comment. Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne M. Ciani, told PEOPLE in a statement, “All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world. The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much.”

“There was absolutely no basis for Rob and his sister Khloe to file an ex parte application with the Court regarding custody of Dream. That application was then illegally leaked to TMZ, which spread defamatory lies about Chyna and even about her long-time nanny. Chyna and her nanny have suffered significant emotional distress as a result,” Ciani continued. “Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother — without any child support from Rob.”

In early January, Kardashian allegedly claimed in the court filing — which was obtained by TMZ — that Chyna constantly hosts parties at her home while Dream is present. TMZ also reported Kardashian alleges that Chyna “snorts cocaine,” gets drunk and spends “$600 on alcohol” daily.

Image zoom Dream Kardashian (inset), Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Inset: Rob Kardashian/Twitter

PEOPLE had not independently reviewed the alleged court filings.

According to TMZ, Kardashian accused Chyna of being violent, citing one occasion where Chyna allegedly threw “sharp objects” at her hairdresser.

Kardashian also claimed that Chyna’s alleged partying had affected Dream’s behavior, as the child allegedly uses foul language and is violent with other children, the website reports. Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian also reportedly made a statement in the filing, claiming that Dream has been “decidedly more aggressive” lately and doesn’t want to go home to Chyna, TMZ reported.

RELATED: Rob Kardashian Seeks Primary Custody of Dream, Claims Blac Chyna ‘Spends $600 on Alcohol’ Daily: Report

Image zoom Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Gabriel Olsen/WireImage; Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Kardashian sought to reduce Chyna’s parenting time to weekends with a nanny present, according to the filing obtained by TMZ.

Last May, Chyna claimed that she and the reality star were on good terms.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and coparenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.