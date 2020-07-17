Rob Kardashian 'Looks Forward' to KUWTK Return, Source Says

Things are looking up for Rob Kardashian.

The long-reclusive star has slowly reemerged into the public eye in recent months — and has even been filming scenes for his family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A source tells PEOPLE that his newfound confidence is "partly thanks" to his sister Khloé Kardashian.

"Rob is doing so well," the source says. "Khloé is his biggest supporter. She always encourages him to work on himself so he can find more happiness."

"She couldn't be more excited that he is comfortable and confident enough to film the show again," the source continues. "She thinks filming will make Rob stick with his healthier routine. And Rob seems very excited, too. He's ready to be back in the spotlight and he actually seems to look forward to being on the show again."

"Rob is truly my best friend," she said. "I love, love, love, him. He's always around. People think we don't see him, but just because the public doesn't see him, doesn't mean we don't see him."

She added that she was "really happy" when her brother agreed to let her post photos of him from her birthday party in June.

"He said, 'Oh, you can post that. I'm fine, I feel good,'" she said. "It made us feel so good that he was comfortable. And the reaction from the public was so positive that it gave him a boost of confidence."

"So now he is filming more," she added. "We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."

A source told PEOPLE last month that Rob, who is father to 3-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, is "doing well."

"He takes care of himself, works out and eats better," the source said. "He knows he looks better. And he is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that he is doing well."