Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Public Outing at Mom Kris Jenner's Fun-Filled 67th Birthday Bash Kim Kardashian uploaded photos from mom Kris Jenner's birthday party — and one of the shots included the Arthur George designer By Dory Jackson Published on November 7, 2022 11:52 AM Many of Kris Jenner's loved ones gathered to attend her fun-filled 67th birthday bash over the weekend — and her only son, Rob Kardashian, was among the bunch. In a black-and-white photo shared by sister Kim Kardashian, the 42-year-old SKIMS mogul posed alongside her mother, sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian, and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell at the intimate event. The Arthur George designer, 35, was also pictured in the shot, smiling from ear to ear. "Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you dressing up like you," Kim captioned the post. "It felt powerful and fun! North West Dresses Up As Grandma Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday Toward the end of the post, Kim also noted how Jenner will "show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time." Rob's appearance at Jenner's party marks a rare outing for the notoriously private star. Though he previously appeared on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as Rob & Chyna, he has taken a step back from the public eye and lives life away from the cameras. "He has his moods," Kim previously said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019. "Sometimes he's like, 'Look, I didn't sign up for this,' and then sometimes he's like, 'I'm cool to do it.'" Despite his need for privacy, the father of 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, has continued to make appearances at family gatherings. He, in fact, made a brief cameo during a May 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians where he was attending Jenner's 66th birthday party. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," Khloé said on Daily Pop in July 2020. "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more." The Good American designer continued, "It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays on Hulu.