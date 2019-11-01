Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Halloween Party Alongside Kylie Jenner's Best Friend

Rob Kardashian just made an incredibly rare public appearance.

On Thursday night, the reclusive reality star was spotted outside of Delilah in Los Angeles after celebrating sister Kendall Jenner‘s birthday at the Blind Dragon. A source tells PEOPLE that after Jenner’s star-studded Halloween/birthday bash, a group of attendees headed to Delilah for a late-night dinner.

In video obtained by TMZ, Rob, 32, can be seen briefly greeting Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou in what appears to be a parking lot.

Karanikolaou, 22, was wearing the same outfit she wore in videos from Jenner’s party on social media. Rob wore an orange sweatshirt and blue baseball cap.

Rob, who shares daughter Dream, 2½, with ex Blac Chyna, has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the public eye.

In June, he revealed on Twitter that he was back in the gym, though he hasn’t documented his fitness journey beyond the tweet at the time.

Day 1 all good 💪💪🤰🏻🤰🏻🖖🖖 pic.twitter.com/mIf10wdtSu — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

He most recently surfaced in the background of a video captured at his sister Kim Kardashian West‘s low-key birthday celebration last month.

In the video, posted by Kim, 39, on her Instagram story, a man resembling Rob, wearing in a black shirt and shorts, could be seen walking through her house. Though Rob’s face wasn’t shown, his figure did look leaner.

Towing behind him were Kim’s daughter Chicago, 21 months, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope, 7.

“I love my family,” Kim captured the video.