Rob Kardashian Makes Rare KUWTK Appearance to Celebrate Daughter Dream's 2nd Birthday

Rob Kardashian typically avoids the spotlight, but he returned to Keeping Up with the Kardashians to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

Rob, 32, has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the public eye. But on Sunday’s episode, he made a rare appearance as his daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna prepared to turn 2 last November.

“I cannot believe that Dream is going to be two years old,” said Khloé, 34. “Rob is honestly the best dad. He reminds me so much of my dad with how attentive and fun and loving he is with her. This is the first year that Rob gets Dream on her actual birthday and he’s so happy that he gets to be throwing her a party.”

But Dream’s birthday celebrations were put on hold as the Woolsey fires swept through the area, forcing the famous family to evacuate their homes in Hidden Hills and Calabasas — and no one was more rattled than Khloé.

“I don’t have an escape plan for a fire,” she said. “Like, where the hell am I going? I need to figure this out but I just feel like once I start packing my bag — it just makes it way too real. I’m kind of in disbelief.”

Khloé and Kourtney, 40, escaped to a hotel in Beverly Hills with their kids and were soon joined by Kim, 38, who rushed home from San Francisco. She had been in the city for her work on criminal justice reform with national bipartisan advocacy group #cut50, cofounded by CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson.

Kim, who last year successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender, was working with #cut50 to pass the FIRST STEP Act, a major bipartisan piece of criminal justice reform legislation.

“It is extremely important for the president to endorse the FIRST STEP Act,” Kim insisted. “There are so many issues that it really covers. It’ll really help prison conditions, it’ll reunite people with their families — I’m really excited to support it and hopefully we’ll all get it passed.”

Back in Los Angeles, Kim invited Johnson over to enjoy a home-cooked meal with the family. Since her release, Johnson has secured a joint book and movie deal to tell her story — but as Kim pointed out, many people in her position struggle to support themselves after leaving prison.

“I know you got a book deal and I know exciting things are happening for you. If it wasn’t for that, were you thinking about getting a job?” Kim asked. “And how would that have happened? Because I have heard that is the hardest thing to do.”

Johnson explained that she knew people willing to offer her employment, but many aren’t so lucky. “That was one of the reasons that many of them came back to prison,” she said. “They couldn’t find jobs and they returned to what they knew.”

Kim revealed that was the crux of her argument when she presented Johnson’s case to Trump. “When I was pleading your case to the president, I was like, ‘She has family that she can live with and she has job offers,’ ” she said. “So that was a huge thing. I had to say, ‘She has a job offer.’ “

Reflecting on the meal later, Kim said it felt “really good” to spend time with Johnson and her family in order “to hear from her about what it’s like to really have her life back and to really be adjusting so well.”

“There are so many people in Alice’s situation that deserve a second chance,” Kim said. “And that’s one of the main reasons I’m really fighting for this FIRST STEP Act.”

A few days later, Johnson, Jones and Kim attended a criminal justice reform summit, which happened to take place at the exact time that Trump endorsed the Act on live TV.

“Being in the room with Van and Alice and everyone that had been fighting so hard for this for this FIRST STEP Act to pass, and seeing Jessica right there with the president, it’s so exciting,” Kim gushed. “Like, beyond. Just the energy of how happy everyone is about this decision — it’s just such a special moment.”

As the episode drew to a close, the family got together to belatedly celebrate Dream’s birthday with a fairy-themed bash at Kylie Jenner‘s house.

“I can’t think of a better way to recover from all of the fire drama than to celebrate Dream’s birthday,” said Kris Jenner. “I am so glad that this happened for Rob and Dream. It’s a huge success.”

And everyone was feeling incredibly grateful for their health and safety.

“This week has been such a test for, I think, all of us,” Khloé admitted. “I’m so thankful. None of us lost our house and for everyone that fought for all of our lives and safety, I’m very thankful for all of you.”

“It’s just really made me realize how fortunate we are and how lucky we are,” Kris said. “Not only to have each other, but there’s a lot of people who can’t afford to go stay in a hotel and they’re homeless. They don’t have anywhere to go. It makes me so sad.”

To help out, Kim and her husband Kanye West announced two separate $200,000 donations — one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation — on behalf of herself, the rapper and his Adidas Yeezy label. On the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim also met a firefighter named Michael and his wife, Lisa, who lost their house in the Woolsey fire while helping save other homes. She presented the couple with a $100,000 check to help rebuild their home.

“I know that these checks won’t bring back all of the memories that they’ve lost in their homes,” Kim said. “But hopefully it can just be a jumpstart to get back on their feet.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!