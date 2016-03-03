Rob Kardashian Posts Photo of Blac Chyna Napping, Says I 'Love This Woman' Despite the 'Negative Comments'

Rob Kardashian loves his girlfriend Blac Chyna – and he doesn’t care what the haters say.

The reality star posted an Instagram photo Thursday of his girlfriend sporting green hair and napping. He captioned the post, “Love this woman right here so f– y’all with your negative comments”

Blac Chyna Source: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian, 28, and Blac Chyna, 27, haven’t been shy about documenting their relationship on social media, with the once reclusive reality star venturing back into the public eye after revealing his relationship with Blac Chyna in January.

On Tuesday, rapper French Montana who is the ex of Kardashian’s sister Khloé – posted an Instagram video of him joking around with Kardashian.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian purchased a $2.285 million home with help from his mother Kris Jenner. It’s in the same Calabasas, California neighborhood that is home to many of his family members.