Rob Kardashian Says 'Everything Is Exciting' About Blac Chyna's Pregnancy But Wants to Keep It 'Private as Can Be'

Rob Kardashian can’t wait to be a father with pregnant fiancée Blac Chyna!

“I mean it’s my first time, so everything is exciting, literally,” the father-to-be said in a rare on-camera interview with E! News at Tuesday’s ChyMoji launch party in Los Angeles.

“I’m happy and I just like to keep it, you know, keep it private… as private as can be,” Kardashian, 29, added.

On Friday, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian‘s brother and Chyna announced they were expecting their first child together. “She’s pregnant and of course she’s happy,” her rep told PEOPLE.

“Rob was very close to his dad and lost him at a young age. He’s never felt like he had a real father figure,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He’s always wanted to give that to his own kids. He’s really a loving guy and will give a lot to his children

Although there has been tensions between the mother-to-be and the KarJenners, Chyna told E! News that “[Kim] gives me a lot of [pregnancy] tips, actually.”

A Kardashian insider shared with PEOPLE that Kardashian West is the most supportive family member as of late.