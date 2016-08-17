The couple is eyeing sometime 2017 for their big day

Rob Kardashian on His Wedding to Blac Chyna: 'We Would've Been at the Courthouse a Long Time Ago'

Rob Kardashian is ready to say “I do” to his fianceé Blac Chyna!

Asked when the couple will be tying the knot,

the 29-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed in a Facebook live video Wednesday, “We would’ve been at the courthouse downtown a long, long time ago.”

Sitting next to her soon-to-be husband and answering questions from fans, 28-year-old Chyna admitted, “If it was up to Rob, literally we would go tomorrow.”

The couple, who got engaged in April, are expecting their first child together.





“He wants to go there, but I’m like, ‘We need to do it the traditional way,’ ” Chyna stated in the video.

“Of course. Every woman deserves having a beautiful wedding – not when they’re pregnant,” Kardashian responded. “So, we’ll wait for the wedding – for the wedding special. ”

Chyna also hopes to get back into shape before the wedding, which she says will be sometime “next year, to kind of give you guys an idea.”

“I kind of want to get my body back,” she told fans.

Although the couple is eyeing 2017 for their wedding, Chyna said to Rob in the video of their big day, “I want to turn up after. I want to turn up on my honeymoon. I want to turn up on you.”