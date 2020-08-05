Rob Kardashian Is Not Dating Instagram Model Aileen Gisselle: Source

A source tells PEOPLE the video Gisselle posted this week of the two was from a year ago

Rob Kardashian is not dating Aileen Gisselle, a source tells PEOPLE.

Though the Instagram model sparked fan speculation after posting a video of the two out to dinner with a pink, heart-filled filter on her Instagram Story on Monday, the source says the two were never dating, and the video is from a year ago when they went to dinner once.

It's unclear why Gisselle posted the video this week. Her rep did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rob, 33, has not publicly addressed his relationship with Gisselle or the video she posted, though he does follow her on Instagram.

"I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding," he captioned the post, a quote from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises movie.

A source told PEOPLE in June that Rob, who is father to 3-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, is "doing well."

"He takes care of himself, works out and eats better," the source said. "He knows he looks better. And he is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that he is doing well."

"He's filming more," she said. "We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."