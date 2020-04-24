Rob Kardashian Makes Rare KUWTK Appearance to Celebrate Daughter Dream's Birthday

Image zoom Rob Kardashian and Dream Rob Kardashian/Twitter

Rob Kardashian is back!

Rob, 33, has spent the past several years avoiding the spotlight after struggling with weight gain and depression, but he made a rare appearance on Thursday night's Keeping Up with the Kardashians to celebrate his daughter Dream's 3rd birthday.

The proud father threw his daughter a Trolls-themed party, which was attended by his entire family. (Rob shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna.)

"I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream," his mom Kris Jenner said. "He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just so cute."

He was also seen having a conversation with his sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian about upcoming birthday plans for Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Off-camera, Rob also briefly reemerged into the public eye to celebrate Halloween with his family, posting a rare picture of himself dressed as Papa Troll from the DreamWorks’ film.

And much to everyone’s surprise, he also decided to attend his sister Kendall Jenner‘s star-studded Halloween/birthday bash in Los Angeles, marking his first public appearance in about a year. The party was featured in the episode, though Rob was not seen.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Rob “enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends.”

“Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself," the source said. “Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle.”

Also in Thursday night's episode? Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh creator returned after deciding to take a step back from filming.

"Now I'm filming, maybe like, two days a week because I don't want to be in a toxic environment," Kourtney said. "I just feel so much better giving my focus and attention to my kids and to Poosh and things that I'm excited about."

KUWTK airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!