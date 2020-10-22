Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance on KUWTK to Celebrate Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday

Earlier this year, Khloé Kardashian told PEOPLE that fans would get to see more of her brother on the current season of KUWTK

Rob Kardashian is supporting Kim Kardashian West on her milestone 40th birthday.

During Wednesday night's Keeping Up with the Kardashians special — titled Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Kim's 40th Birthday Special — Rob, 33, honored his older sister during the previously taped episode that aired on Kim's big day. The occurrence marked a rare TV appearance for Rob, who has remained mostly out of the public eye in recent years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the special, the Kardashian-Jenner family came together to pay tribute to Kim's best moments on their long-running reality show. Kim and Rob were joined by Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick for the celebratory look-back.

Watching videos of Kim from years past and reminiscing on some of her most memorable moments throughout KUWTK's time on the air, the group also watched a montage of her relationship with husband Kanye West.

"Remember when they called you guys 'Kimye?'" Rob joked during the special, before Kim replied, "We're definitely Kimye."

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Rob Kardashian

It also landed his marriage in crisis, and he and Kim appeared to be on the brink of divorce before reconnecting and spending private time together with their children.

The Kardashian-Jenners have not publicly addressed West's politics, though Kourtney, 41, was recently criticized for promoting his campaign merchandise on social media.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As for Rob, earlier this year, Khloé, 36, told PEOPLE in July that fans would get to see more of her brother on the current season of KUWTK.

"We never push him, everything is his free will," Khloé said. "We always take photos — we have so many memories, but nothing public, so I was really happy because on my birthday, he said, 'Oh, you can post that. I'm fine, I feel good.' It made us feel so good that he was comfortable. And the reaction from the public was so positive that it gave him a boost of confidence."

"So now he is filming more," she added at the time. "We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."

RELATED VIDEO: Keeping Up with the Kardashians Is Ending After 20 Seasons — 'This Show Made Us Who We Are'

Elsewhere during the birthday special, Kim discussed her 40th birthday and how her plans to celebrate were altered amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had all these, like, dreams and goals for my 40th birthday that can't come true," she said during the episode, explaining that she originally wanted to host a "Wild, Wild Mrs. West" party in Wyoming.

"It's definitely a realization — like, 'Holy s---. I'm 40,''" she continued. "That's what I just keep thinking, like, 'Holy s---. What happened? How did this happen? How did I get here?'"

"It's definitely like, damn, I can't really be posting, like, too sexy pics on my Instagram anymore," she added. "So I'm purging and I want to get it all out."