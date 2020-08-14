"Everyone is just thrilled about how well Rob is doing," a source tells PEOPLE

Rob Kardashian Is 'Very Committed' to Changing His Health: ‘He Is Happier,' Source Says

Rob Kardashian has made a commitment to bettering his wellness, and his high-profile family couldn't be more proud.

"Everyone is just thrilled about how well Rob is doing," a source tells PEOPLE of the 33-year-old. "He is really doing excellent."

Just this week, Rob shared pictures from a recent family trip that appeared to be in honor of his sister Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday. Until recently, the reality TV star usually shied away from posting photos of himself on social media.

The source says that Rob "had a lot of work to do when it comes to his health and he continues to be very committed." And as a result, "He is happier and healthier."

"To have him join Kylie's birthday trip was such a treat for the whole family. They love having him around," says the source.

A different source previously told PEOPLE that Rob has been intentional in his focus on wellness recently.

"Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better," the source said about the father of one, who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years.

"For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked," the source said. But now, "he knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed," the source added. "He wants people to know that he is doing well."

Last month, the star's sibling Khloé Kardashian told PEOPLE that Rob will be appearing more often on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when the reality show returns in the fall.