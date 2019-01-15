Rob Kardashian Has Dinner with Alexis Skyy After Instagram Model's Alleged Fight with Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is spending time with reality tv star and Blac Chyna‘s new nemesis — Alexis Skyy.

Monday night, Kardashian, 31, shared a series of videos and photos of Skyy, 24, making him dinner at what appears to be Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas mansion.

Skyy, who is dressed casually in yoga pants and an off the shoulder blouse, can be seen sipping a drink in the kitchen area.

The Love & Hip Hop alum also documented their evening on her Instagram Stories, in which she shared a video of herself cooking chicken and baked macaroni and cheese.

Their at home dinner date night comes after Kardashian called Skyy his Women Crush Wednesday. “My WCW… I’ve been wanting you for so long,” Kardashian wrote over a photo of Skyy on Monday.

In the photo, Skyy can be seen wearing a pink two-piece ensemble, the same outfit she wore the night of her alleged fight with Kardashian’s ex-fiancée Chyna, 30.

The two women allegedly got into a physical altercation at a private party in Los Angeles over the weekend, multiple outlets reported.

In videos shared on social media, Skyy can be seen charging at Chyna, but was held back by party guests.

Following the incident, Skyy hopped on Instagram, claiming the fight broke out after Chyna allegedly threw a drink at her and demanded she get out of her VIP section, according to since deleted posts obtained by TMZ.

Chyna has yet to address the fight or Skyy and Kardashian’s potential romance.

Chyna and Kardashian share 2-year-old daughter Dream.

Skyy shares 1-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace with rapper Fetty Wap.

A representative for Chyna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding her and Skyy’s alleged scuffle.