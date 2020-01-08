Rob Kardashian ‘Has Concerns’ About Blac Chyna’s ‘Partying’ as He Seeks Custody of Dream: Source

Rob Kardashian apparently is not seeing eye-to-eye with Blac Chyna on how she’s raising their 3-year-old daughter, Dream.

Rob reportedly filed for primary custody of Dream on Tuesday, and a source close to the Kardashian family tells PEOPLE that the former reality star is concerned about his ex’s parenting techniques.

“Chyna has never been a model mom,” the source claims. “Rob and the family always had issues with her and how she is parenting Dream. But as Dream is growing up, it’s becoming more clear that there needs to be huge changes in Chyna’s behavior and how she parents Dream.”

“Dream is a very sweet girl, and everyone loves her,” the source adds. “She spends a lot of time with her cousins.” Based on those interactions, the source says, some of the Kardashians have concluded that “Chyna is not a good role model to Dream.”

The source also says that Rob, 32, and Chyna, née Angela Renée White, “are not on the same page when it comes to parenting,” which the source believes is “very confusing to Dream.”

“Rob has concerns about Chyna’s partying, too. This is not anything new. It was only a year ago that she took off for Hawaii when she was supposed to spend time with Dream,” the source adds, referencing her January 2019 trip to Honolulu. According to TMZ, reportedly was supposed to have custody of her daughter at the time but instead left for vacation without telling Rob. Police were called to her hotel suite over an alleged fight between Chyna and then-boyfriend Kid Buu.

“Chyna’s priorities are often not the best situation for Dream,” the source continues. “Rob wants Dream to spend time with her mom, but right now, it’s very obvious that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream, is the best.”

Reps for Chyna and Rob did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that it had obtained a sealed court filing in which Rob alleged that Chyna, 31, is constantly hosting parties at her home while Dream is present. TMZ also reported he alleged that Chyna “snorts cocaine,” is always drunk and that she even spends “$600 on alcohol” daily.

PEOPLE has not independently reviewed the alleged court filings, and a representative for Chyna has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the outlet, in the sealed court papers, Rob accuses Chyna of being violent, citing one occasion where she allegedly threw “sharp objects” at her hairdresser.

Rob also claims that Chyna’s alleged partying ways have affected Dream’s behavior, as the child now allegedly uses foul language and is violent with other children, the website reports. Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian also reportedly made a statement in the filing, claiming that Dream has been “decidedly more aggressive” lately and says she doesn’t want to go home to Chyna, TMZ reported.

Rob is seeking to have Chyna’s parenting time reduced to just weekends with a nanny present, according to the filing obtained by TMZ.

Rob’s filing comes a few months after Chyna revealed that she and the reality star were on good terms and working together to co-parent Dream.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and coparenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

Rob tweeted in February 2019 that the dust had settled, and the two were on good terms.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he wrote.

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

In July 2017, Chyna accused the reality star of violating California’s revenge porn laws by posting graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna also claimed in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times.

At the time, Rob denied the allegations of verbal and physical abuse made by Chyna and claimed in court papers that Chyna “did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct.” A judge later issued a set of restraining orders against him. The parties’ lawsuit has not yet been resolved.

However, in June, tension began brewing between the exes after Chyna called out Rob for allegedly preventing Dream from appearing on her show The Real Blac Chyna.

Chyna shared a lengthy statement on social media after TMZ reported that Rob and his lawyer Marty Singer told her in a letter that Dream could not appear on The Real Blac Chyna without Rob’s consent.

“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’ Dream Kardashian appearing on my show ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’” wrote Chyna, who also shares 6-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga.

“Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show,” she continued, adding that she “would never allow” Dream to be “subjected to long hours on the set.”