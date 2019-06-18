Rob Kardashian Is Back at the Gym: 'Day 1 All Good'

Rob Kardashian is breaking a sweat!

The reclusive Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is kicking off a new workout routine that saw him hitting the gym on Monday, for the first day on his new fitness regimen.

Kardashian, 32, shared a photo to Twitter from inside the gym, surrounded by ropes, a weight bench and multiple resistance machines. A basketball hoop could even be seen outside the facility’s open sliding glass doors.

“Day 1 all good,” he wrote, adding strong-arm, pregnant woman and Vulcan salute emojis.

Multiple fans chimed in with messages of support, like one who wrote “Yessss go rob go!!!” and another who said, “Hope to see updated pictures of ur weightloss journey.”

Others inquired whether he felt a push to get in shape for the sake of Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, who he got flirty with on Twitter earlier this month after she posted a sexy snapshot.

Kardashian — who is dad to daughter Dream Renée, 2½ — has a history of struggling with his weight. In June 2018, a source told PEOPLE that “he can’t seem to get healthy even though he says he wants to be” and is “constantly up and down” in his journey.

The insider noted that Kardashian did lose “some weight” after his 2017 break-up with Blac Chyna, with whom he shares Dream. “Things were looking good for him,” said the source. “But then drama comes into his life or he goes through tough times and he gives up.”

He retreated from the KUWTK cameras because “I gained a bunch of weight and was super uncomfortable in my skin,” Kardashian told PEOPLE in 2016. “The whole weight thing really affected me.”

Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream Rob Kardashian/Twitter

And the source said he still struggles with a healthy diet: “Food is the hardest part for him. He’s a big comfort eater.”

Despite his bumps in the road, an insider told PEOPLE last March that, at the time, Kardashian was “eating better and has a trainer” and felt motivated to “stay healthy for his daughter’s sake.”

“He’s focused on what he should be focused on: Dream and his health,” the source added. “He wants to stay healthy for his daughter’s sake. Dream was a huge wake-up call for Rob. He wants to be the best dad possible.”