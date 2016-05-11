brightcove.createExperiences(); It’s Blac Chyna‘s first birthday since getting engaged to Rob Kardashian last month, and he’s going all out.

The model/business owner turned 28 Wednesday – but Kardashian got the celebrations started even earlier, surprising his expectant fiancée with 28 bouquets of flowers – and a card for each one – Tuesday evening.

Chyna took to Snapchat to document the gift, which she came home to after celebrating her Los Angeles ChyMoji launch party with Kardashian, 29.

“Oh my God, I just walked into the kitchen, and I’m seeing all these flowers from Rob!” she exclaimed in one video. “Twenty-eight different cards.”

“Look at how pretty this cake is,” she said in another video, showing off a white birthday cake from Kardashian, decorated with intricate flowers made of icing with a message in black icing that reads: “Happy birthday Angela, love Rob.” (Chyna’s real name is Angela Renée White).

The birthday celebration comes just days after Chyna and Kardashian revealed they are expecting their first child together. Chyna is already mother to son King Cairo, 3, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Tyga.

And while the relationship has long been tense between Chyna and Kardashian’s family, sources tell PEOPLE the Kardashian-Jenner women are doing their best to accept her and bury the hatchet.