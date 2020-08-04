Rob Kardashian Seen Having Dinner with Instagram Model Aileen Gisselle

Rob Kardashian is spending time with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle.

On Monday, Gisselle posted a video of Rob, 33, on her Instagram Stories while the two were at dinner.

In the clip, Gisselle zooms in on Rob as he smiles widely using the pink hearts Instagram filter.

Gisselle later posted a video of herself in Rob's Arthur George socks.

It is not immediately clear if the two are dating or just hanging out as friends.

Gisselle, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, is best known for modeling swimsuits. She has a young daughter named Emoniee.

While Rob did not share any moments from his outing with Gisselle (although he does follow her on Instagram), the reality star has been more active on social media as of lately since shifting his focus to improving his overall well-being.

Reps for Gisselle and Rob did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

On Tuesday, Rob shared a photo of himself standing shirtless in a glistening pool with a nearby golf course in the background.

Wearing a Los Angeles Rams bucket hat and a black necklace, the reality star snapped the selfie and captioned the shot with a quote from the comic book character Bane from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises film.

"I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding," he wrote.

Social media commentators used the comment section to react to Rob's post, with one user writing, "Looking great! Keep up with your happiness," as another added, "Looking like a snack 😜."

The same day, he posted another shot of the pool, captioning it, "God's work !!"

Rob's poolside selfie comes after a source previously told PEOPLE that he has been intentional about improving his overall well-being.

"Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better," the source said about Rob, who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years.

"For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked," the source said about the father of one.

But now, "he knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed," the source shared. "He wants people to know that he is doing well."

Khloé Kardashian even revealed that Rob, who has slowly reemerged into the public eye in recent months, is turning over a new leaf and will spend more time in front of the camera when KUWTK returns in September.