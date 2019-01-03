Amid his ongoing child support battle with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian is remaining focused on the most important person in his life: his daughter.

“His biggest joy is being a dad to Dream,” a source close to Kardashian, 31, tells PEOPLE about his 2-year-old little girl, Dream.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The whole family just adores her,” the insider shares.

Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream Rob Kardashian/Twitter

The father of one is intentionally choosing to stay out of the limelight — and off Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“He’s still seeing his family and spending time with his sisters and mom, but he doesn’t like the social situations or being on camera right now,” the source says.

RELATED: Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance on Christmas Morning with Daughter Dream and His Sisters

As for his relationship with Chyna? He’s ready to leave the drama in the past.

According to the source, Kardashian and Chyna, who co-parent Dream, no longer communicate.

“When it comes to Chyna, he really wants to move on,” the source explains. “They don’t have a relationship and deal with Dream through an intermediary.”

Dream Kardashian Rob Kardashian/Twitter; Getty Images

Kardashian and Chyna, 30, first took their relationship public in January 2016. In November 2016, they welcomed Dream, but they ended their tumultuous romance for good in February 2017.

In November 2018, Kardashian reportedly filed a request to modify his child support payments to Chyna, claiming he “can no longer afford” his $20,000 per month payment.

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Kardashian claimed his volatile relationship with Chyna and the domestic violence restraining order she filed last year have damaged his career and are keeping him from earning money.

According to the outlet, Kardashian claimed he stopped filming for KUWTK after his relationship with Chyna took a turn for the worse.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” he said in the declaration. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

Kardashian continued, “It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

RELATED: A Definitive Timeline of Rob and Blac Chyna’s Romance

Despite the continuing court battle, Kardashian is striving to be the best father possible for Dream, who is a “special blessing” to the KarJenners.

To celebrate her second birthday this past fall, the family shared sweet tributes in Dream’s honor.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!!” grandma Kris Jenner., 68, enthusiastically wrote on Instagram alongside a precious photo of her granddaughter blowing bubbles in a sweet blue dress.

“You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly… what a special blessing you are my precious girl.. I LOVE YOU 🎀🎀🎀💞💕💝💖💗💓💘,” the momager added. “May you always have bubbles!!”

RELATED: Keeping Up with the Kousins! 10 of the KarJenner Crew’s Cutest Moments

Dream’s aunt Kim Kardashian West, 38, also wished the tiny tot a happy day — and sent the birthday girl tidings from her cousin Saint, 2½.

“My baby Dream, Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way since this pic lol!” the KKW Beauty mogul (who is expecting her fourth child via surrogate!) wrote alongside an image of Dream crying in her arms.

“I love our snuggles,” she wrote, adding that “Saint loves you so much & so do I!!!!”