Blac Chyna sued her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after he allegedly posted explicit images of her on social media

Rob Kardashian Claims Ex Blac Chyna Agreed to Drop 'Revenge-Porn Lawsuit' But Is Backing Out of Deal

Rob Kardashian is alleging his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna agreed to drop her revenge-porn lawsuit against him, but is now backing out of the deal.

Kardashian's attorneys claimed Chyna, 34, promised to drop the lawsuit if his client helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones, according to court documents obtained to PEOPLE.

Jones, who is identified in the documents as a "former friend", is accusing the exes of "public disclosure of private facts" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress," per the docs.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Kardashian and Chyna allegedly caused Jones — who is Chyna's ex and goes by Pilot Jones — to be the target of cyberbullying after outing him as gay.

"With trial fast approaching, Chyna and her counsel looked to co-defendant Rob to resolve the Jones Case without her having to pay any money to secure a dismissal with prejudice," the documents state.

Kardashian agreed to the deal last month; however, he alleges Chyna (born Angela White) has since "changed her mind" and is now threatening to move forward with the trial, which is set to begin on June 13, the docs state.

Blac Chyna; Rob Kardashian

Kardashian's legal team is arguing that "Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith" and have asked a judge for their help in "enforcing the settlement agreement" and dropping the case entirely.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, says of the matter: "Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions. Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media. Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob's testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob."

Kardashian's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

In 2017, Chyna — who shares daughter Dream, 5, with Kardashian — filed a lawsuit against the reality star for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her. Kardashian denied the allegations of verbal and physical abuse made by Chyna and claimed that Chyna "did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct" by him in court documents.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna claimed she has suffered "significant damages" since her ex-fiancé's explosive social media rampage, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about the mother of his child — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

According to the lawsuit, Chyna alleged the nude photo scandal and influence from the Kardashian family are what got Rob & Chyna, her E! reality show with Kardashian, axed before a second season.

"Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016," the complaint stated. "In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season."

Chyna and her legal team eventually took the Kardashian-Jenner family to court, elaborating on her decision via Twitter this past April.

"When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," she wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong,'" she continued. "And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."

However, just one month later in May, a California jury reached a final verdict in the defamation case filed by Chyna against the Kardashian family. The judge declared that the Kardashian-Jenner family was cleared of all the key questions, and no monetary damages were awarded to Chyna.