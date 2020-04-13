Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Pointed a Gun at His Head: 'I Feared for My Life'

Image zoom Gabriel Olsen/WireImage; Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Rob Kardashian is claiming that ex Blac Chyna threatened him with a gun — and that he feared for his life.

In a recent court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian alleges that Chyna pointed a gun at him multiple times on Dec. 14, 2016 — the same night he has claimed Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord.

“She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me,” the 33-year-old said in his declaration. “About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guestroom, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene. When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me. She also threatened Eugene.”

Later, Kardashian said that he believed Chyna intended to “inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life.”

“I did not think that Chyna’s threats and physical attacks were funny or a joke, and of course I never consented to her violently attacking me or threatening to harm me,” he said, adding, “I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she [was] in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally.”

Chyna’s attorney disputes Kardashian’s claim that he was threatened by Chyna, 31, in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him while holding Rob’s unloaded gun,” her lawyer says.

In his filing, Kardashian alleged that Chyna consumed drugs and alcohol that night.

“When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong,” he said in declarations. “As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behavior escalated and she became very violent and aggressive.”

Kardashian added that he attempted to “give her some space,” before she allegedly attacked him with an iPhone charger. (In February, Chyna filed a motion to dismiss her ex’s assault and battery claims since “Chyna did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob’s claim for assault and battery fail.”)

“At one point, as Chyna was choking me with the charger wrapped very tightly around my neck, I was fortunate enough to pull the cable,” he said in the court documents. “I went to the master bedroom to get away from her and locked the door.”

Later, things escalated when Chyna allegedly broke the bedroom door open, threw something that smashed the room’s television and “used a metal rod to hit me,” Kardashian said in the declaration.

During the alleged attack, Kardashian said his mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble helped stop Chyna.

“[He] came to the house and pulled Chyna off of me when she was attacking me with her fists and hitting me in my face, head and back,” Kardashian said in the declaration. “He helped me get out of the house and into my car. When I was trying to pull out of the driveway, Chyna took a chair and threw it at my car.”

In his own declaration, Gamble admitted to finding Chyna in “a very agitated state and attacking Rob with her fists.”

“While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him,” Gamble said in his declaration. “Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him.”

However, Chyna’s attorney says Chyna never attacked Kardashian with a metal pole nor iPhone cord that night, claiming instead that the two “had a raucous and flirty time.”

“The problem for Rob is there is not one shred of evidence to prove his false allegations. In fact, Rob has admitted under oath that he sustained no injuries, did not require any medical attention, and did not seek any help from law enforcement,” Chyna’s attorney says. “There was no ‘violent attack.’”

The new court filing comes just weeks after Chyna claimed that the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Dream suffered multiple burns while under the care of a nanny he employed. (Rob’s attorney confirmed that two accidents occurred but said “Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police, in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home.”)

Kardashian’s request to have Chyna immediately stripped of primary custody was denied in February.

The former couple, who split in February 2017, agreed to joint custody of Dream in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.