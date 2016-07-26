"They're definitely not broken up," the source tells PEOPLE

Blac Chyna Source Says She and Rob Are Still Together: 'They're Not Broken Up'

Many couples have squabbles and so seems the case for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Kardashian, 29, hinted at the engaged duo’s first big argument on Monday when it was discovered that he had briefly unfollowed Chyna, 28, and deleted all traces of her on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They’re not broken up,” a Blac Chyna source tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who announced they were expecting their first child together, have been recently filming their upcoming E! reality show, during which they had a disagreement.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Fighting but Unlikely to Break Up: Source

“They filmed over the weekend and had an argument,” a separate source shared with PEOPLE, adding, “It’s hard to see Rob and Chyna actually splitting. Rob is looking forward to becoming a dad. It would take a lot for him to break up with her.”

The mother-to-be continues to sport her seven-carat engagement ring amid her tensions with Kardashian.