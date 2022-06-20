Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Revenge Porn Lawsuit Ahead of Court Date

In 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her — he has denied the claims

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have found a way to resolve her revenge-porn claims against him out of court.

Despite news last week that the exes had failed to reach a settlement ahead of Monday's scheduled court date, PEOPLE has confirmed that the pair will not move forward with the case.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian's lawyer Michael Rhodes confirmed the settlement to PEOPLE. (Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

On Thursday, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County denied Kardashian's previous motion to enforce a settlement over Chyna's allegations, per court documents seen by PEOPLE.

"Chyna is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob's motion to 'enforce' a settlement that never existed," Ciani said in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday. "Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent."

Ciani added, "Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women. Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame, and helplessness. Some revenge porn victims have committed suicide. Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law."

Kardashian's legal representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

In a motion filed on June 6, Kardashian's lawyers alleged Chyna, 34 (real name Angela Renée White) said she would drop her lawsuit if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 35, helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones, according to previous court documents obtained to PEOPLE.

Jones, who is identified in the documents as a "former friend", is accusing the exes of "public disclosure of private facts" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress," per the docs.

Blac Chyna Blac Chyna | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Kardashian and Chyna allegedly caused Jones — who is Chyna's ex and goes by Pilot Jones — to be the target of cyberbullying after outing him as gay.

"With trial fast approaching, Chyna and her counsel looked to co-defendant Rob to resolve the Jones Case without her having to pay any money to secure a dismissal with prejudice," the documents state.

Kardashian agreed to the deal last month; however, he alleged that Chyna, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Dream, then "changed her mind" and threatened to move forward with the trial.

Kardashian's lawyers argued that "Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith" and asked a judge to implement the settlement agreement and drop the case entirely, but the judge denied Kardashian's motion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Credit: Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna claimed she has suffered "significant damages" since her ex-fiancé's explosive social media rampage, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

According to the filing, Chyna alleged the nude photo scandal and influence from the Kardashian family are what got Rob & Chyna, her E! reality show with Kardashian, canceled before a second season.