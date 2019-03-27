Rob Kardashian Says Blac Chyna Dropped Child Support Case 'in the Best Interest of Our Daughter

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reached a cease fire in their ongoing child support negotiations.

Kardashian revealed that Chyna (née Angela White) dropped the child support case Wednesday on Twitter.

“Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter,” he wrote. “Reports of her wanting to have drinks was totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning our daughter.”

“Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I,” he concluded.

Chyna, 30, and Kardashian, 32, share 2-year-old daughter Dream.

In November, Kardashian asked to make a modification to his child support payments, claiming he could “no longer afford” his $20,000 per month.

He also claimed that his volatile relationship with Chyna and the domestic violence restraining order she filed last year has damaged his career and is keeping him from earning money.

According to court documents, Kardashian asked that Chyna pay him support. His lawyers estimated he should collect $2,864 for his 50/50 custody of Dream.

Chyna objected to Kardashian’s request to modify child support and accused him of “manipulating” his financial situation, according to The Blast.

All child support obligations were suspended while the stars worked toward an agreement.

Kardashian’s filing came after Chyna blasted him over Father’s Day in June, accusing him and rapper Tyga (the father of her 6-year-old son King Cairo) of failing to pay child support.

And just last month, Chyna once again doubled-down on her claim that Kardashian was not making any child support payments.

“I never wanted no money from Rob because it was never about that. Period,” she said during an Instagram Live video.

Kardashian and Chyna went public with their relationship in January 2016 and initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with his family: her ex Tyga dated his sister Kylie Jenner for years, and she is also best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West.

They got engaged in April 2016 and welcomed Dream that November but split for good in February 2017 — and have had a contentious relationship ever since, sparring over custody and accusing each other of abuse.