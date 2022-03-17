Rob Kardashian's Sisters and Mom Kris Jenner Wish Him a Happy 35th Birthday: 'Best Human Being'

Rob Kardashian is feeling the love.

On Thursday, Rob received several tributes from his family members in honor of his 35th birthday. Sister Kim Kardashian posted a sweet ode to their relationship as siblings and parents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial Words can't even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being!" Kim, 41, captioned a photo of herself and her younger brother on a jet ski as kids.

"You're always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we're dying! You're always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL," the mother of four wrote.

Kim also added a note about their kids, "I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! 🍀🍀🍀 I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today 🍀."

Sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the post with eight shamrock emojis. Shortly after, shared her own tribute to Rob and called him her "best friend."

"You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You're stuck with me kiddo," Khloé, 37, wrote.

"I hope you know how dope you are. You're one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend!" the mom of one said.

The celebrations didn't end there. Mom Kris Jenner praised Rob with a slideshow of pictures, including throwback photos, from throughout his life.

"Happy birthday to my amazing, incredible son!!! @robkardashianofficial I love you so much Rob… you have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend," Jenner, 66, wrote. "You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!! I love you beyond measure, Mommy ❤️😍🥰🙏🍀☘️🍀☘️."

Rob is dad to 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with Blac Chyna. As of late, the exes have been involved in legal battles, though Rob dropped a 2017 lawsuit against her in February.