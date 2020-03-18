Rob Kardashian’s Birthday Party Postponed, Family Is ‘Taking Social Distancing Very Seriously’

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Rob Kardashian will be having a belated birthday celebration as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Halfway Dead clothing line founder turned 33 on Tuesday but wasn’t able to celebrate with the majority of his family due to safety and health precautions that have been recommended amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Rob’s birthday celebration is postponed. They are all taking the social-distancing very seriously,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Kardashians and Jenners.

Since the global virus was declared a pandemic last week, his famous family members — including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — are largely staying indoors and maintaining distance from one another other.

“No one in the family is socializing right now and everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses,” the source adds.

According to the source, Rob is still living with mom Kris Jenner and was apart on his birthday from daughter Dream Kardashian, who is staying with her mother, Blac Chyna.

Although the sisters and their children frequently spend time together, the source says they haven’t had playdates and are keeping everyone apart.

In a news conference on Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration, in conjunction with federal health officials, announced even more strict guidelines about what people should do to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, which first emerged in China in December.

The respiratory disease it causes, COVID-19, has killed thousands of people worldwide.

While most people will only experience mild or moderate symptoms, a fraction of patients will suffer severe complications and older age groups and those with pre-existing conditions are at heightened risk.

The White House’s new guidelines said people should now avoid gatherings larger than 10 and should opt for drive-thru, delivery or take-out options instead of going in person to bars, restaurants and other eateries. The White House also said to “avoid discretionary travel” and to avoid facilities for the elderly and critically ill, who are already at increased risk from the virus.

These expand on earlier recommendations about “social distancing” to slow infections: working from home, closing schools and avoiding large gatherings such as concerts and conferences.

On Tuesday, Kim, 39, implored her followers to “take the directive to stay home seriously” and to “not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside.”

“Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” the Kimoji creator continued.

She concluded: “Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers.”

But even though Kim was apart from her younger brother on his special day, it didn’t prevent her from sending him some birthday love!

Posting a slideshow of photos to Instagram from Rob’s 24th birthday celebration in Las Vegas, Kim wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday I love you you so much @robkardashianofficial,” she wrote. “I remember this trip to Vegas like it was yesterday! I hope we can all celebrate you soon!”

As of Wednesday, there are at least 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and at least 107 patients have died, according to a New York Times database. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. States have also begun closing restaurants and bars to help encourage individuals to stay home and avoid large group gatherings. Worldwide, there are now 204,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8,244 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins database.