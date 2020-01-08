A Complete History of Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Ups and Downs

Just three days after documenting their PDA on social media, Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked in December 2016. The anonymous hacker promised to “expose” the reality star for how she was using Rob while allegedly cheating on him with other men.

Chyna later confirmed that the private messages and text conversations the hacker leaked were legitimate, and even implied that Rob himself was behind the “hack.” The same weekend, Rob took to Snapchat to claim Chyna “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built” while sharing footage of empty rooms in the couple’s home.

He also said Chyna wasn’t letting him see their daughter. “She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream.” In a since-deleted post, Chyna said Rob could come see Dream if he wanted to because he “knows where we are.”