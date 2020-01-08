A Complete History of Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Ups and Downs

'THE BEGINNING'
Rob, is that you? After Chyna posted a now-deleted photo with an unidentifiable man’s tattoo-clad arm to her Instagram in January 2016, fans began to suspect the mystery guy was indeed Rob. The relationship would go on to become Rob’s first high-profile relationship since his 2012 romance with singer Rita Ora.
FAMILY DRAMA
Did you expect anything less from TV’s First Family? The relationship between Rob and Chyna most definitely ruffled a few feathers within the Kardashian clan – and for good reason. Here’s a quick recap to catch you up on why this was a wildly unexpected pairing: Chyna, 30, is rapper Tyga’s ex, and the two have a son together, King Cairo, 5. Chyna was previously close pals with Kim Kardashian West, though the friendship appeared to fizzle after Tyga started dating Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner.
DIAMONDS ARE A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got. After Chyna posted several suggestive pictures and videos of herself sporting a massive diamond ring on that finger back in February 2016, rumors began swirling that she and Rob were engaged. But it wasn’t true, PEOPLE soon confirmed. “Chyna is all about attention, and that’s probably why she keeps flashing the ring,” said one source.
FEELING INSPIRED
According to several sources close to formerly reclusive Kardashian member, Rob began adopting a healthier lifestyle and more positive outlook in life after linking up with the model and business owner. “Rob has fallen hard for Blac Chyna. She makes him super happy and this is the first time that he’s felt so optimistic about life in years,” a source told PEOPLE in February 2016. “For the first time in forever, Rob seems very excited about the future.”
BREAK UP, MAKE UP
In an attempt to address breakup rumors following deleted social media posts of his girlfriend, Rob took to his Instagram in March 2016 to announce that he and Chyna were looking to keep their relationship as private as possible. “It’s impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate if it everyone respects that,” he wrote. Another important update? Rob coined a couple name for them: ChyRo.
A ROMANTIC GETAWAY
Rob joined his lady love in Jamaica, where Chyna was set to make a club appearance in March 2016. The pair were seen cuddling and being affectionate with each other while at the event, according to onlookers.
ROB & CHYNA PUMP UP THE PDA
Whether it’s Instagram or Snapchat, the pair were quick to show off their love/lust/affection for one another in a series of videos and photos that ranged from sweet to NSFW. Other snaps featured the pair alluding to marriage and starting a family together, with Chyna exclaiming “I want to have a baby!”
NO (MORE) BAD BLOOD HERE
Despite a tense start, the Kardashian family worked hard towards accepting Rob’s new love. The couple’s biggest supporter? Rob’s mom, Kris Jenner. “[She is] actually super stoked on them together now,” a source tells PEOPLE in late March 2016. “She feels like Rob was pulled out of his depression phase because of her.” Rob was also spotted hanging out with younger sister Kylie, who was previously “super betrayed” upon hearing about the pair’s budding romance.
ROB BONDS WITH CHYNA'S SON
Despite having only started dating Rob in January, Chyna was quick to introduce King Cairo – her son with rapper (and Kylie’s former boyfriend) Tyga, to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The trio spent time together on Easter Sunday and kicked off Rob’s birthday at Legoland.
THEY'RE ENGAGED!
After dating a mere 10 weeks, Rob put a (very hefty) ring on it — officially deeming him and Chyna engaged in April 2016. The ring, which boasted 7 carats, was designed by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s childhood friend who works as a jeweler.
EXPANDING THE FAMILY
A month after their engagement, the pair announced another bomshell piece of news: They were expecting their first child together. “I can confirm she’s pregnant and of course she’s happy,” Chyna’s rep told PEOPLE.
FAMILY FIRST
Although Rob and Chyna’ relationship initially sparked tension among the Kardashian family, his mom and sisters warmed up to the relationship after they realized how much of a positive impact Chyna had on Rob. Chyna even joined in on future sister-in-law Khloé’s 32nd birthday party in June 2016, which was also attended by Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Kris.
HAPPIER THAN EVER
“I think that he’s in a very good place right now, and he’s more comfortable in his own skin, and he’s back to being the old Rob,” Kris Jenner said in a July 2016 interview, opening up about her only son and the positive impact his fiancée had had on him. “The old Rob is so funny and so engaging and so charming and such a wonderful guy and to see that disappear for a minute broke my heart. So to have him in this happy place, it means everything.”
BLANK SLATE
Later that month, Rob went on one of his many social media cleanses, wiping all traces of Chyna from his Instagram — leaving a single photo of himself on his account. The action took fans by surprise, seeing as the star had been very vocal about their relationship thus far. But despite his decision to rid himself of PDA-packed ‘grams, sources close to Chyna told PEOPLE they weren’t broken up.
“They filmed [their upcoming E! reality show] over the weekend and had an argument,” a separate source shared with PEOPLE, adding, “It’s hard to see Rob and Chyna actually splitting. Rob is looking forward to becoming a dad. It would take a lot for him to break up with her.”
BLING IT ON
While the pair never addressed Rob’s deleting spree, Chyna quickly put breakup rumors to rest by flaunting her diamond engagement ring during a beauty tutorial on her Snapchat. Casual.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Soon afterwards, Rob went on yet another family blocking spree, blocking his sisters, as well as Chyna, from his phone and Instagram. “This is how he’s been for the last three years,” Kim told Chyna on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I don’t even know what the answer is.”
READY FOR BABY
As Rob got closer and closer to fatherhood — his baby girl with Chyna was born in mid-November 2016 — the reality star was determined to be healthy for his daughter. In October, he posted a side-by-side of himself, prior to his weight gain, and Chyna, prior to her pregnancy. “Oh yeah we snapping back lol,” he wrote. “Baby will be here in 4 weeks and I’m done with carrying this pregnancy weight. Me and my baby gonna be right. MOTIVATION TIME! WE almost there Chy. F— Chy looks so bomb here aghhh!”
BABY MAKES THREE
Congrats are in order for the new set of parents! Rob and Chyna welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Dream Renée — on Nov. 10. “Rob looks very excited. They are preparing [Chyna] for the c-section. There is a film crew with them,” a source told PEOPLE before delivering their newborn.
HACKER SCANDAL
Just three days after documenting their PDA on social media, Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked in December 2016. The anonymous hacker promised to “expose” the reality star for how she was using Rob while allegedly cheating on him with other men.
Chyna later confirmed that the private messages and text conversations the hacker leaked were legitimate, and even implied that Rob himself was behind the “hack.” The same weekend, Rob took to Snapchat to claim Chyna “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built” while sharing footage of empty rooms in the couple’s home.
He also said Chyna wasn’t letting him see their daughter. “She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream.” In a since-deleted post, Chyna said Rob could come see Dream if he wanted to because he “knows where we are.”
HOPE FOR THE FUTURE
Following the weekend’s drama, Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni took to Instagram to address fans’ comments about the couple’s apparent split.
“I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise words,” she wrote. “At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine.”
BLUE CHRISTMAS
It was a blue Christmas for Chyna after all. A few days before Kris Jenner’s annual holiday party in 2016, a source close to the famous family told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch would not be inviting Chyna.
“Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship,” the insider shared. “They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”
TOGETHER AGAIN
Nevertheless, the couple soon reconciled, a few weeks later, the new parents celebrated their 1-year anniversary together on Jan. 25, and announced the milestone on Instagram. “1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee,” Rob captioned the video.
'THE WEDDING PLANS ARE OFF'
By mid-February, the couple had split yet again. “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Rob told PEOPLE.
“They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.” Another source told PEOPLE that Chyna was “fed up” with her ex’s behavior. “Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues,” said the insider. “He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”
A POTENTIAL CUSTODY BATTLE
Following their split, an insider close to Rob’s former flame revealed that the new dad is preparing for a custody battle with his ex-fiancée. “I expect things to get ugly,” the source told PEOPLE in March. “Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”
BIRTHDAY WISHES
There may have been a new dynamic between Rob and Chyna, but that didn’t stop the model from not only wishing her former partner a happy 30th birthday, but also attending the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s party. “Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it,” an insider told PEOPLE. “She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama.”
A ROMANTIC REUNION
Back together again? The on-again, off-again couple was spotted out to dinner on April 19 at Pan-Asian eatery Tao in Los Angeles — just two months after news broke that they had called it quits.
WHAT AN HONOR
In a heartfelt Instagram post on May 30, the reality star shared a throwback photo of his former fiancée, and penned a sweet caption about the mother of his first child. “On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. He later deleted the post that same week.
THE START OF SOMETHING NEW?
In late May, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rob was seeing 26-year-old reality star Mehgan James, who has appeared on Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club and VH1’s Basketball Wives LA. “Mehgan’s been supporting Rob and his business for some time now,” said one insider. “They’ve been really close friends for about three months.”
NOT SO FAST
Despite multiple sources confirming that Rob and Meghan were dating, both parties ultimately denied the romance. “The whole Meghan drama was bizarre. They were seeing each other,” a Kardashian source confirmed to PEOPLE. “But Rob clearly was thinking that he wanted to get back with Chyna too.”
As for what was going on with the formerly engaged pair? “Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together,” a source close to Rob told PEOPLE. “They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn’t been any drama. They want to get along and raise Dream together. That’s their main goal.”
A BATTLE BEGINS
On July 5, Rob took to Instagram to blast his ex, sharing graphic and expletive-ridden content about the mother of his child — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.
“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he captioned a video of Chyna kissing an unidentified man. “Come spend time with your daughter .. ”
In another highly graphic post, Rob shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and Chyna, which included a photo of Chyna’s exposed genital area. “This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he wrote. “I never been so disrespected in my life.”
SPEAKING OUT
A few days after Rob’s explosive social media rampage, Chyna and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, headed to ABC News, where the Rob & Chyna star revealed she was taking legal action.
“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, ‘How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?’ ” Chyna, who announced her intention to seek restraining orders against Rob, said during an ABC News interview aired on Good Morning America. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”
TAKING LEGAL ACTION
On July 10, Chyna and her legal team went to court, where the star was granted a temporary retraining order against her former fiancé.
Rob did not appear in court, but his lawyer Robert Shapiro — who worked with the star’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on the O.J. Simpson case — appeared on his behalf. While walking in to the courtroom, Shapiro told reporters that Rob “regrets” his actions.
“Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only — whatever is in the best interest of the child,” Shapiro added.
DREAM COMES FIRST
Outside a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on July 11, Chyna spoke with reporters and confirmed that she was granted multiple restraining orders against her former fiancé.
“I would first and foremost like the thank the judge for granting me this restraining order to protect me, and I’m going to get back to co-parenting Dream,” she said. But how will co-parenting work between the former couple, who are in the midst of a bitter legal battle?
“We’re going to work with lawyers on figuring out a co-parenting situation. Rob’s been a fantastic father and Chyna doesn’t need financial support in that way. They want to figure it out together,” Walter Mosley — Chyna’s co-counsel with Lisa Bloom — revealed to PEOPLE. “As big as this fight was both of their hearts are in the same place when it comes to protecting and raising Dream.”
LOOKING BACK
“Words are words, but once you start posting actual pictures, then that’s just not right. It’s actually against the law,” Chyna told PEOPLE exclusively of Rob’s decision to post explicit pictures of the model, with whom he shares daughter Dream (pictured). “If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that’s my choice,” she added. “This is my body. It’s my right. Once somebody else does it, it’s just not right. I’m hoping that somehow, some way, this will let [potential revenge-porn posters] know, ‘Don’t do it.’ ”
“I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?” the Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur said of being granted restraining orders against her ex. Though through it all, she thinks she’s found a silver lining: “I feel like God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength,” she said. “I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”
WORKING TOGETHER
The former couple remained immersed in legal drama since Rob’s explicit Instagram rampage. By August, both sides began attempting to work out their differences ahead of their September court date.
“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told PEOPLE. “If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”
A DECISION IS MADE
On Sept. 15, 2017 Rob and his ex-fiancée agreed to share joint custody of their 11-month-old daughter Dream, and an insider told PEOPLE Rob was ready to focus his efforts on raising his only child.
“Rob and Chyna have other issues they need to figure out, but this is a good start,” said the source. “Rob knows it was a huge mistake to get involved with Chyna, but baby Dream is his world. She is the most special gift.”