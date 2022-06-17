A Los Angeles County judge denied Rob Kardashian's motion to enforce a settlement between him and Blac Chyna in her revenge-porn lawsuit against him, causing the case to go to trial

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Fail to Reach Settlement on Revenge-Porn Claims, Exes Will Go to Trial

Blac Chyna's revenge-porn claims against Rob Kardashian will go to trial after the exes were unable to reach an agreement.

On Thursday, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County denied Kardashian's previous motion to enforce a settlement over Chyna's allegations, per court documents seen by PEOPLE.

"Chyna is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob's motion to 'enforce' a settlement that never existed," Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent."

Ciani added, "Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women. Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame, and helplessness. Some revenge porn victims have committed suicide. Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law."

A lawyer for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the motion filed earlier this month, Kardashian's lawyers alleged Chyna, 34, real name Angela Renée White, said she would drop her lawsuit if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 35, helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones, according to previous court documents obtained to PEOPLE.

Jones, who is identified in the documents as a "former friend", is accusing the exes of "public disclosure of private facts" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress," per the docs.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Kardashian and Chyna allegedly caused Jones — who is Chyna's ex and goes by Pilot Jones — to be the target of cyberbullying after outing him as gay.

Kardashian's legal team said in their motion that Chyna and her lawyers asked Kardashian to "resolve the Jones Case without her having to pay any money to secure a dismissal with prejudice."

Kris Jenner Is 'Happy' After Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna: 'I Live in My Faith'

He agreed to the deal last month; however, he alleged that Chyna, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Dream, then "changed her mind" and threatened to move forward with the trial, which was supposed to begin Monday, the filing said.

Kardashian's lawyers argued that "Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith" and asked a judge to implement the settlement agreement and drop the case entirely.

Now that the judge has denied Kardashian's motion in the latest court filing, the case will go to trial. It is not clear when proceedings will begin.

In 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the reality star for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna claimed she has suffered "significant damages" since her ex-fiancé's explosive social media rampage, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about the mother of his child — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

According to the filing, Chyna alleged the nude photo scandal and influence from the Kardashian family are what got Rob & Chyna, her E! reality show with Kardashian, axed before a second season.