Rob Kardashian Kicks Off His Birthday with Blac Chyna and Her Son at Legoland

Rob Kardashian may be turning 29, but he can still embrace his inner child and enjoy a day at the theme park!

The reality star celebrated his birthday a day early on Wednesday, hitting up Legoland California with his girlfriend Blac Chyna and her son King Cairo, 3.

“Pre Birthday Turn up,” Kardashian captioned a sweet picture of him and Chyna, 27, posing happily together.

He also posted side-by-side pictures of the two posing inside the playground.

Chyna shared her on posts on Instagram, including pictures of her and her son enjoying the amusement park together.

On Snapchat, the model/business owner shared several videos of the group goofing around, as well as a clip of Kardashian enjoying dinner after their busy day.

Kardashian and Chyna went public with their romance in January and have been going strong ever since, enjoying tropical getaways together as well as spending time in Los Angeles.

Because of Blac Chyna’s complicated past with the Kardashian-Jenners, the relationship caused friction among the famous family at first, but all appear to have since buried the hatchet.

And the formerly reclusive Kardashian – who hasn’t appeared regularly on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in two years – is pursuing his own spin-off show with Chyna, a source told PEOPLE this week.