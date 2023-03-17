Kourtney Kardashian Deems Herself and Brother Rob '80s Icons' on His 36th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian shared her love for her only brother Rob Kardashian as he rang in his 36th birthday on Friday.

The 43-year-old reality star posted a sweet throwback on her Instagram of herself and the youngest of the Kardashian clan dressed in full '80s gear, complete with bright colors and shoulder pads for Kourtney and a denim outfit and mini mullet for a toddler Rob.

"80s icons @robkardashianofficial," she captioned the snap.

She continued to celebrate Rob in her Instagram Story, posting another baby picture of her little brother with a simple red heart over the photo.

Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney also reposted mother Kris Jenner's loving tribute, which was a video compilation of Rob through the years from home baby videos to his second-place finish on Dancing with the Stars.

"omg we're always together 🫶my little leprechaun!" Kourtney wrote above the video, a nod to Rob's birthday landing on St. Patrick's Day.

Kris, 67, wrote a touching caption below her video tribute, which consisted of a two minute long video with Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" playing in the background.

"Happy birthday to my amazing wonderful, beautiful son, Rob!" she wrote. "You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known."

Kris Jenner/instagram

She continued, "You are the greatest dad in the world! You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream! You make sure her every need and desire is taken care of constantly and you do it with such joy, passion, consistency, and love."

"Thank you Rob for all the passion, all the love, all the kindness that you give all of us every single day, I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom," she concluded. "I am the luckiest mother in the world to have you as my son. I feel completely blessed, and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xoxo 🍀💚😍❤️🙏🏼 @robkardashianofficial"

While Rob's other sisters have yet to post their love for their only brother on their social media, Rob did get a shout-out from Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

The reality star and entrepreneur posted another throwback photo of the two matching in white button downs and black bow ties, with Disick, 39, smoking a cigar.

"Happy birthday Bobby," he wrote on his Instagram Story.