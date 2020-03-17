Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Mark Rob Kardashian's Birthday: 'Hope We Can Celebrate You Soon'

Happy birthday, Rob Kardashian!

As the long-reclusive reality star turned 33 on Tuesday, his famous family dedicated sweet posts to him on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Rob!!!!” gushed mom Kris Jenner, 64. “You are truly the most wonderful daddy, son, brother, and friend and I am so proud of you… you are always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you.”

“You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you so much…. love Mom xoxo,” she added. “#HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama #family #memories @robkardashianofficial.”

Kim Kardashian West, 39, posted a slideshow of photos from Rob’s 24th birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

“Happy Birthday I love you you so much @robkardashianofficial,” she wrote. “I remember this trip to Vegas like it was yesterday!:

“I hope we can all celebrate you soon!” she added, presumably referencing the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has Americans across the country self-isolating in order to help contain the rapid spread of the virus.

In recent years, Rob has struggled with weight gain and depression, retreating almost entirely from the spotlight. But last fall, he briefly reemerged into the public eye to celebrate Halloween with his family, posting a rare picture of himself dressed as Papa Troll from the DreamWorks’ film. (His 3-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna matched as Poppy Troll.)

Much to everyone’s surprise, he also decided to attend his sister Kendall Jenner‘s star-studded Halloween/birthday bash in Los Angeles, marking his first public appearance in about a year.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Rob “enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends.”

“Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself,” said the source. “Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle.”

Since then, however, he has kept a low profile as long-running tensions with Chyna bubbled back up. Last month, the father’s request to have Chyna stripped of primary custody of their daughter was reportedly denied.