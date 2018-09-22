Rob Dyrdek flew sky-high to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with wife Bryiana Dyrdek.

Mimicking their extravagant first date — which involved flying in a helicopter to save puppies — the cute couple flew to Catalina Island “for a relaxing evening.”

“5 years ago I took @bryianadyrdek on a first date that included a helicopter ride to Bakersfield to rescue puppies,” the MTV host, 44, posted on Instagram. “I knew on that flight I would spend the rest of my life with her. Since that flight we have got engaged, got married had two kids got a dog, rabbit and a cat.”

Dyrdek went on to express how he was “overwhelmed with gratefulness for our life and great love.”

“Today we celebrate our 3 year anniversary so I thought it was only right to surprise her with another helicopter ride,” he wrote.

Bryiana, 27, who the Ridiculousness host married in 2015, also shared photos of the two as they celebrated the day they tied the knot.

“I don’t know how you do what you do.. I’m so in love with you.. It just keeps getting better,” she said, sharing photos of their anniversary. “I am so grateful for the unconditional love you shower me with every single day. Happy Anniversary to the best husband in the entire world.”

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated the second birthday of their eldest, Kodah Dash.

“Your mother and I marvel at how smart, funny and sweet you are everyday. (Even if your new thing is over exaggerated eye rolls 👀 ) ,” the former skateboarder wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post. “We love you so much.”

“I haven’t been ready to accept the fact that we have a 2 year old now!” Bryiana wrote, sharing adorable photos of the Lightning McQueen-themed party. “Kodah had the BEST time at his birthday party last weekend and already can’t wait for his next one 😂 I, on the other hand, can definitely wait.”

Last December, the couple welcomed their youngest, daughter Nala Ryan, who is now nine months old. “She is an angel from heaven,” the TV host wrote the day of her birth.

The Fantasy Factory host proposed to his then-girlfriend during the Aladdin stage show at Disneyland, where he entered the stage on an elephant, before asking Bryiana if she would marry him.

“You are the love of my life and my true destiny,” the TV host wrote on Instagram following their engagement. “My dreams and your dreams are our dreams. I love you more than words could ever describe and can’t wait for you to be my wife.”