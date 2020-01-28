Riverdale to Tackle Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Season 4 Musical Episode

You can’t keep Kevin Keller away from musicals. That’s a fact that Mr. Honey is about to learn on Riverdale.

Riverdale has officially announced that its next musical episode will tackle Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but only after Mr. Honey tries to forbid it.

The official episode description reads: “After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal — by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom…”

“Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole’s favorite musical!”

So perhaps that means we can expect Jughead to partake in another number this year?

Riverdale‘s musical episode will air Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.