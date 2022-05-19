The final season of Riverdale will premiere midseason on The CW

Riverdale's Seventh Season Will Be Its Last as The CW Announces Series' Conclusion

Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam" -- Image Number: RVD401b_0209.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Camila Mendes as Veronica, Ashleigh Murray as Josie, Casey Cott as Kevin, Charles Melton as Reggie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl and Vanessa Morgan as Toni -- Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Say goodbye to Riverdale.

The fan-favorite CW series is ending after seven seasons, the network announced on Thursday, calling the series "an iconic [show] that shaped and defined popular culture."

Its final episodes will premiere midseason, though no debut or finale date or number of episodes were confirmed at this time.

Based on the beloved Archie Comics characters, Riverdale follows Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the rest of a group of high school friends as they navigate the evils lurking within their seemingly innocuous town.

The series, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, debuted on The CW in January 2017. It catapulted stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse into the spotlight.

In addition, the show served as the last television role for Luke Perry, who died suddenly in 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

Just last month, Sprouse revealed in an interview with GQ that he and his costars were ready to "wrap it up with a bow."

"It's been a wild ride," Sprouse told Entertainment Tonight, ahead of the show's 100th episode back in December 2021. "I think I'm very lucky that people took to the show, and it's created an absolutely stellar platform for all of the young actors on the show to — when the show eventually wraps itself — go, 'My God, that was a huge opportunity,' and it served as a huge opportunity for us."

That same month, Reinhart also hinted that the show's seventh season could be its last.

"I don't know. We're hoping for a season seven," she said during an Instagram Live, according to Decider — adding that it will "probably be the last one."

The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said Thursday morning that Aguirre-Sacasa "was thrilled with this news" that the show would be wrapping up. "They too felt seven years was the right amount."

News of Riverdale's end comes as The CW unveiled its 2022-2023 primetime schedule.

Among the lineup is The Winchesters, the highly anticipated Supernatural prequel; Walker Independence, a wild-west origin story to The CW's current series Walker; legal drama Family Law; and Professionals, an action-packed series starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling.

There's also Magic with the Stars, a reality competition series starring Criss Angel in which two celebrities "train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances."

All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Coroner, Walker, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? will all be back.